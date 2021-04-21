ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd.

ONEOK has raised its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.