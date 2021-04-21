Oppenheimer Comments on U.S. Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.43.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $56.22 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,562,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,942.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 394,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 381,256 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

