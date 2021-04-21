Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $16.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $15.64. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $73.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $92.30 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,293.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,130.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,873.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,209.71 and a one year high of $2,318.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.