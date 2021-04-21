OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) Insider Buys £25,364.21 in Stock

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) insider Stephen O’Hara bought 47,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £25,364.21 ($33,138.50).

Shares of OPTI stock opened at GBX 53.40 ($0.70) on Wednesday. OptiBiotix Health Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 45.30 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The company has a market capitalization of £46.96 million and a P/E ratio of -22.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 54.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35.

Get OptiBiotix Health alerts:

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for OptiBiotix Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiBiotix Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.