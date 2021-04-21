OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

OPRX opened at $46.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.88 million, a P/E ratio of -122.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

