Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 700 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 350.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in QuantumScape were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on QS. Cowen began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

QS stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.