Optimum Investment Advisors Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 35.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after buying an additional 88,791 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 259,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 313,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.