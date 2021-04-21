Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 660 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

