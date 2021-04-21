Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.89. 524,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,832,258. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.21. The company has a market cap of $221.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

