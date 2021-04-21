Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 26.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 546,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,832,258. The stock has a market cap of $221.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.36. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.