OracleChain (OCT) Achieves Market Cap of $533,026.95

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, OracleChain has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One OracleChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $533,026.95 and $75,226.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00063300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.00276324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.30 or 0.01027060 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00025107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.76 or 0.00661898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,155.66 or 1.00252226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s launch date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

