ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.3 days. Currently, 16.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ORIC opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). Research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $2,599,579.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $563,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,829 shares of company stock worth $9,102,446 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 248,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 87,313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,701 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 131,125 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.