Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,868 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 4.03% of Orion Group worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 130,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

ORN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $170.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. Research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

