Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

ORRF stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,375. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. bought 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $25,835.41. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,321.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

