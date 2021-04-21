Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $122.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSK. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Oshkosh stock opened at $119.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Oshkosh has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.50 and its 200 day moving average is $94.04.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

