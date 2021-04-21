Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Up 28.0% in March

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTSKY opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Otsuka from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.