Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OUTKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Outokumpu Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outokumpu Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

