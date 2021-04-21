Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Owens & Minor comprises 1.1% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $18,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $965,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 45.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,636 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $367,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,424,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,447 shares of company stock worth $1,984,139. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.64. 20,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,737. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

