Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.63

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXINF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

