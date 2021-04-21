Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 750 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

