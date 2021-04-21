Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 984,345 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

