Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $276,000 Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 286,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 115,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 421,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $131.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

