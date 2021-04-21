Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $299,000 Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

NYSE HFC opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. Equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

