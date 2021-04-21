Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $196,270,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,010,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,256,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,805,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vale by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,247,000 after buying an additional 2,403,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $14.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VALE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

