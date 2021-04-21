Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $76,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09.

