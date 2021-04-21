Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,227 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $33,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,422,000 after acquiring an additional 419,557 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in O-I Glass by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 290,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 267,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OI stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

