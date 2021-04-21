PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.87. 86,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

PACW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

