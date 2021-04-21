Pamp Network Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $5,725.92 and $44.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00067606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00020681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00094707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.62 or 0.00644739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00050082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.