Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. Panasonic has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.37 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

