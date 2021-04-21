Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “
OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. Panasonic has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.
Panasonic Company Profile
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.
