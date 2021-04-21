Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Trading Down 36.7%

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) traded down 36.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.38. 192,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 54,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

