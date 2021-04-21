Parker Harris Sells 12,683 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 12,683 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $2,937,129.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,274,209.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $948,064.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $925,489.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,005,813.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00.

salesforce.com stock opened at $227.96 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $209.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,060,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

