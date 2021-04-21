Particl (PART) Market Capitalization Tops $15.11 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $15.11 million and $27,111.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be bought for $1.55 or 0.00002851 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00023102 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $797.95 or 0.01472094 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,796,543 coins and its circulating supply is 9,775,709 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

