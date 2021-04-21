Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) shares traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.25 and last traded at $46.25. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67.

About Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

