Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 36.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $207,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.7% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 265,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $98.02. 28,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,868. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

