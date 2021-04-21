Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Decreased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,796,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,868. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.