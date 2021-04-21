PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Raised by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in PayPal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.31. 183,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,217,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $107.41 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

