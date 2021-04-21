PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 333.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie boosted their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.51. The company had a trading volume of 207,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,737. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.41 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

