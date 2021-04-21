PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Raised by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after buying an additional 159,711 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 29.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $261.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.41 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $307.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

