PayPie Price Tops $0.0402 on Major Exchanges (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 64.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. PayPie has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $1,776.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie coin can currently be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded 61.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00068870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00093515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.46 or 0.00647781 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00050068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

PayPie Coin Profile

PayPie (PPP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

