PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Trading Down 3%

Shares of PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) traded down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. 2,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56.

About PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

