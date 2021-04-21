PDS Planning Inc Acquires 63 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,619 shares of company stock worth $4,462,744 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.68. 58,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.34. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.25 and a 12 month high of $397.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.