PDS Planning Inc Has $355,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Danaher by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.85. The stock had a trading volume of 38,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,316. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $151.37 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.60. The firm has a market cap of $173.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

