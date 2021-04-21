PDS Planning Inc Has $716,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,402,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,639,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.42. 881,685 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.18.

