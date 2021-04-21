PDS Planning Inc Sells 697 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

PDS Planning Inc cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.91. 125,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,933,044. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on USB. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

