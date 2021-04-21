Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$37.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. The firm has a market cap of C$20.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.04. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$25.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.22.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.13.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

