Pentair plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Pentair has decreased its dividend payment by 44.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 45 years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pentair to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

PNR stock opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

