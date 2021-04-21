Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend by 63.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $659.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.