Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Holdings Cut by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lowered its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,343 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp makes up 15.7% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Peoples Bank OH owned about 4.46% of Peoples Bancorp worth $29,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

