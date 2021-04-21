Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Issues Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.86. 1,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

