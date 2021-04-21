Peoples Bank OH Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Peoples Bank OH grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 12.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.71.

CSX stock opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.82.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.